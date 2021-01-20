WATCH: Sen. Klobuchar speaks at Biden Inauguration

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took center stage Wednesday at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and used her introductory address to remind Americans that democracy cannot be taken for granted.

Klobuchar recalled the insurrection that had happened at the U.S. Capitol two weeks before.

“It awakened us to our responsibility as Americans. This is the day when our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust and does what America always does – goes forward as a nation under God, indivisible with liberty for all.”

Klobuchar is the ranking Democrat and incoming chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee. She was the lead Senate Democrat on the congressional planning committee for the inauguration.

“It falls on all of us, not just the two leaders we are inaugurating today to take up the torch of our democracy, not as a weapon of political arson, but as an instrument for good.”

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri who is the Senate Republican along with Klobuchar in charge of inauguration preparations, followed with his address and spoke about “unification.”

“One political party more pleased today and on every inaugural day than the other. But this is not a moment of division. It’s a moment of unification,” he said.

Adding, “our great national debate goes forward, and a determined democracy will continue to be essential in pursuit of a more perfect union and a better future for all Americans.”