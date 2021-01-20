WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s virtual Inauguration Day parade

As Inauguration Day continues under the unusual circumstances of a global pandemic, organizers said a virtual “Parade Across America” will celebrate American diversity and strength, with performances across all 56 states and territories.

The parade is expected to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel from 15th Street in the nation’s capital to the White House to kick off the event. The drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University — Biden’s and Harris’ respective alma maters — will be a part of the Presidential Escort. The parade will feature 1,391 virtual participants, 95 horses and nine dogs.

“By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen, said in a statement.

Actor, director and producer Tony Goldwyn will host the parade, which will feature performers like Jon Stewart and the New Radicals.

More inauguration coverage