WATCH: Jackson ‘the justice we need now’, says Sen. Patrick Leahy in Supreme Court confirmation vote

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., spoke in support of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 7 during her Senate confirmation vote. Leahy cited her education and judicial experience, as well as the diversity she’d bring to the court, as the reasons for his support.

“I’ve taken a clear look at Judge Jackson’s record. I heard her testimony two weeks ago, and I met with her. I read opinions that she has written. I spent hours listening to her. I saw her intellect, her humility and her temperament on full display,” he said.

“She’s the justice we need now. For Americans today, for the generations to come, for our children and our grandchildren, for all of us, I will cast my vote to confirm Judge Jackson, and I’ll do it proudly,” he added.

Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman on the high court