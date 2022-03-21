WATCH: Sen. Sasse’s opening statement in Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., gave opening remarks March 21 as the Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off its Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Watch Sasse’s statement in the player above.

“Throughout this process we should all remember that a Supreme Court Justice is not a lawmaker by another name. A Supreme Court Justice performs a crucial, but limited, function in our political system,” Sasse said, echoing a traditional Republican argument against judicial activism.

Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the high court.

More coverage from Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings: