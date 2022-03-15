WATCH LIVE: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings — Day 1

The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, are expected to begin on Monday.

The event is scheduled to start on Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson – who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.