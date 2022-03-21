WATCH: Senate Democrats speak after first day of Jackson Supreme Court nomination hearings

Senate democrats held a briefing soon after the first day of nomination hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ended on Monday.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

History was made Monday the instant Jackson appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden promised he would choose a Black woman for the job and the 51-year-old Harvard-trained Jackson emerged as an early favorite, having won support from the Senate several times before, including a year ago to be an appellate court judge. Democrats have the potential votes in the 50-50 Senate to confirm Jackson, to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, even if all Republicans line up opposed.