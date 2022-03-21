By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Sen. Leahy’s opening statement in Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Politics

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday opened the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.

WATCH LIVE: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings — Day 1

Democrats sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of her record on criminal matters as a judge and before that, as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

“Judge Jackson is not anti-law enforcement. She’s not soft on crime,” Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement.

More coverage from Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings:
By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Redistricting embroils Texas in contentious legal fight

Politics Mar 20