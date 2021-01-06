WATCH: Senate will not be intimidated by ‘thugs, mobs or threats,’ McConnell says

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Lawmakers were resuming the counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening after the Capitol was cleared of a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.

Rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers into hiding in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Tensions were already running high when lawmakers gathered early Wednesday afternoon for the constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, in which Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.

Despite pleas from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, more than 150 GOP lawmakers planned to support objections to some of the results, though lacking evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

