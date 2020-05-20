WATCH: ‘Should have done it some time ago,’ Pompeo says of firing State Department’s IG

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended his request to remove his department’s Inspector General, Steve Linick.

“[Inspectors general] just like all of us, serve at the pleasure of the president of the United States. In this case, I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated. Frankly, should have done it some time ago,” Pompeo told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday.

Pompeo confirmed on Monday that he asked for Linick to be fired, stating that the inspector general was “undermining” the department’s mission.

When asked by a reporter during Wednesday’s press conference to provide more specifics, Pompeo declined.

“Unlike others I don’t talk about personnel matters. I don’t leak to y’all,” Pompeo responded. “I can’t give you specificity. We’ll share with the appropriate people the rationale.”