WATCH: ‘Should have done it some time ago,’ Pompeo says of firing State Department’s IG

Politics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended his request to remove his department’s Inspector General, Steve Linick.

Watch Pompeo’s remarks in the video player above.

“[Inspectors general] just like all of us, serve at the pleasure of the president of the United States. In this case, I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated. Frankly, should have done it some time ago,” Pompeo told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday.

Pompeo confirmed on Monday that he asked for Linick to be fired, stating that the inspector general was “undermining” the department’s mission.

When asked by a reporter during Wednesday’s press conference to provide more specifics, Pompeo declined.

“Unlike others I don’t talk about personnel matters. I don’t leak to y’all,” Pompeo responded. “I can’t give you specificity. We’ll share with the appropriate people the rationale.”

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

