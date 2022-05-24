WATCH: Stacey Abrams responds to GOP candidate who said she is ‘demeaning her own race’

Stacey Abrams responded to comments Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue made on Monday when he accused Abrams of “demeaning her own race.”

Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. She’s without opposition in her own primary Tuesday, while Perdue is trying to knock off incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.

“I will say this. I have listened to Republicans for the last six months attack me, but they’ve done nothing to attack the challenges facing Georgia. They’ve done nothing to articulate their plans for the future of Georgia,” Abrams told the assembled press in the parking lot of an Atlanta church Tuesday.

Republicans have been roasting Abrams after she told a Democratic dinner in suburban Atlanta on Saturday that “I am tired of hearing about being the the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.” Abrams acknowledged the remark would draw fire, saying “let me contextualize” and saying that when Georgia has dismal rankings for mental health access and maternal mortality, “then you’re not the No. 1 place to live.”

Republicans trumpeted that as an attack on farmers, a mostly Republican constituency. On Monday, Perdue made the remarks about African Americans.

“When she told Black farmers, you don’t need to be on the farm, and when she told Black workers in hospitality and all this … she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that,” Perdue said. “I am over this. She should never be considered material for a governor.”