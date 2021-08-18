WATCH: State Department Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman holds a briefing about Afghanistan

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman says the U.S. is working tirelessly to help get safe passage for those who want to get to Kabul airport so they can leave Afghanistan.

Watch Sherman’s remarks in the player above.

This comes after Taliban curfews and checkpoints have limited the number of people who are able to reach U.S.-run evacuation processing points inside the airport.

The White House said on Tuesday that the Taliban have agreed to allow safe passage for civilians trying to leave Afghanistan, but the flow of evacuees has been constrained by Taliban obstacles.

Sherman also answered questions about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing Afghanistan on Sunday, just as the Taliban approached Kabul, and his whereabouts remained unknown until Wednesday, when the United Arab Emirates said it has accepted him and his family on account of “humanitarian considerations.”