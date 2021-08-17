Here’s why the Taliban is promising a softer approach to governing Afghanistan

Jane Ferguson:

Well, they weren't as specific as I think many of the journalists in the room would have liked to have — hear.

They have been saying for some time — and we have put these questions to the Taliban several times as well — how do they view women's rights going forward? They wouldn't get into specifics of legalities and on what rights specifically women would have or be allowed to keep, because women here do have a legal framework of rights as it stands in Afghanistan.

But they did — so, instead, they gave their usual answer, which is that women would have rights within an Islamic framework. Now, that is, of course, an incredibly vague phrase and could mean many different things to many different people.

They did use a few buzzwords, though, Judy. They used — they specifically addressed some of the jobs that they thought women should have, such as working in the judiciary or working in government ministries. I think that was very much so sort of a pushback against criticism of them where people have said, well, if you're separating women, if you're not really encouraging them to work, what about all of these influential positions that they should and could have in Afghanistan?

Significantly, there was other specific language that was used. They said, we will not allow Afghanistan to host any international groups or fighters that could launch attacks on other countries.

That's very important that they brought this up, because that's very much so a message for the international community, and probably a message for America, because those words are taken almost verbatim from the deal that President Trump, that President Trump's White House signed with the — or his government signed with the Taliban back in 2000.

So, basically, they're saying that — they're messaging the Americans, saying, we're not going to allow al-Qaida to launch attacks abroad again. And that's a very significant sort of specific that they did bring up.