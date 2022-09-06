WATCH: State Department says U.S. looks forward to working with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

The U.S. State Department congratulated the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, saying it looks forward to continuing its close cooperation “on a range of important priorities, including continued support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war.”

Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary, was named winner Monday in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the country’s prime minister. The party said Truss won the votes of around 57 percent of Conservative members, compared with about 43 percent for ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

Truss, 47, will become Britain’s third female prime minister, after Thatcher, who governed from 1979 to 1990, and Theresa May, who held office from 2016 to 2019.

In another matter, the State Department responded to the Israeli military’s announcement of its investigation into the deadly shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Our thoughts remain with the Abu Akleh family as they grieve this tremendous loss, said Principal Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel.

Not only as you all know, Shireen was a U.S. citizen and she was a fearless reporter” he said.

“Part of our vision of accountability is ensuring that activities like this, that something like this does not happen again,” he said.

The military’s report concluded that there was a “high probability” an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her during a raid in the occupied West Bank last May.

It was the closest that Israel has come to accepting responsibility for the shooting. But it also said that no one would be punished for the shooting.

The U.S. is urging Israel to closely review its policies and practices on the rules of engagement, to take additional steps to reducerisk, “and to ensure that similar tragedies don’t happen in the future.”

Finally, the State Department echoed the IAEA, the U.N.’satomic watchdog agency, in urging Russia and Ukraineto establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Fears have been mounting that fighting in the area around the facility could trigger a catastrophe in the region, which is still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster decades ago.