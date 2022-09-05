Liz Truss set to become next UK prime minister, inherits a challenging economic crisis

Laura Barrón-López:

Truss secured more than 81,000 votes in an election that only allowed about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party to participate.

A front-runner for weeks, she was expected to win by a greater margin. She has worked for three former prime ministers, as the environment secretary under David Cameron, as justice secretary under Theresa May, and she was appointed foreign secretary under Johnson. Truss will become the U.K.'s third female prime minister, following in the footsteps of her political idol, Margaret Thatcher.

Compared to Thatcher for her desire to cut back state intervention and reduce taxes, Truss will take office as Britain's fourth consecutive Conservative prime minister in six years at a crucial time for the nation. Truss inherits a challenging economic crisis, which she addressed in her victory speech.