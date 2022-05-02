Exhibit chronicles the career of a South African activist fighting for trans visibility

Anne Azzi Davenport
Jared Bowen, GBH
Maureen Barillaro
Jacob Garcia
Robert Judge
Sir Zanele Muholi has been documenting queer and trans people in South Africa for decades with the aim of celebrating life, joy and the beauty of the community. An exhibit at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston that focuses on work by Muholi is being shown across the country and world this spring. Jared Bowen of GBH Boston reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
