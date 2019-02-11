WATCH: Trump attacks Democrats over border security negotiations

President Donald Trump is assailing Democrats over faltering border security negotiations.

Trump spoke to reporters Monday at the White House at an event attended by local sheriffs. He says construction on a border barrier is already underway, but he says of Democrats: “We’re up against people who want to allow criminals in our society.”

Border security negotiations stalled over the weekend over Democratic demands to limit the number of migrants whom federal authorities can detain. The two sides also remain separated over how much to spend on Trump’s border wall.

Republicans say Democratic demands to limit immigrant detentions are a deal breaker, eclipsing the border wall issue for now.

Trump is holding a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night and says he’s going there “to keep our country safe.”