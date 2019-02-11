What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump attacks Democrats over border security negotiations

Politics

President Donald Trump is assailing Democrats over faltering border security negotiations.

Trump spoke to reporters Monday at the White House at an event attended by local sheriffs. He says construction on a border barrier is already underway, but he says of Democrats: “We’re up against people who want to allow criminals in our society.”

Border security negotiations stalled over the weekend over Democratic demands to limit the number of migrants whom federal authorities can detain. The two sides also remain separated over how much to spend on Trump’s border wall.

Republicans say Democratic demands to limit immigrant detentions are a deal breaker, eclipsing the border wall issue for now.

Trump is holding a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night and says he’s going there “to keep our country safe.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 13 Mitch McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Democrats

  2. Read Feb 13 Justice Ginsburg illness casts spotlight on long-term court absences

  3. Read Feb 11 How bots turned this State of the Union moment into a viral meme

  4. Watch Feb 11 Southern Baptist officials sexually abused hundreds, new reports reveal

  5. Read Feb 12 Column: If your business can’t pay a living wage, it shouldn’t exist

The Latest