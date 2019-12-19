Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Live

December 19, 2019

7:30 PM ET

Preview

8 PM ET

Debate

11 PM ET*

Post-Show

Candidates

Tom Steyer

Andrew Yang

Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Elizabeth Warren
Learn more about the debate

Candidates

Learn more
Tom Steyer Andrew Yang Bernie Sanders Joe Biden Pete Buttigieg Amy Klobuchar Elizabeth Warren
Learn more about the debate
Learn more
By —

Zeke Miller, Associated Press

By —

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

WATCH: Trump celebrates Rep. Van Drew’s switch from Democrat to GOP

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who broke with his party to vote against Trump’s impeachment, is officially switching parties and becoming a Republican.

“Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump announced during an Oval Office event with Van Drew, who broke the news to his staff over the weekend, prompting widespread resignations. “It’s a big deal.”

Van Drew on Wednesday broke with his party and voted against impeaching Trump — a move that bolstered GOP attempts to depict Democrats as divided on the matter. Republicans voted unanimously against it.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said of his decision, telling Trump that the final straw had been a meeting with a local Democratic Party county chairman who threatened to “destroy” him if he voted with Republicans on impeachment.

WATCH: PBS NewsHour POLITICO Democratic Debate

“This is who I am, it’s who I always was, but there was more tolerance of moderate Democrats, of Blue Dog Democrats, of conservative Democrats,” said Van Drew, “and I think that’s going away.”

Trump, reveling in the decision, offered his support and announced that he is endorsing Van Drew for reelection, calling him “a tremendous asset for the party.”

Van Drew later told reporters on the Hill that, “in any primary, when you have a president supporting you, it is helpful, for sure.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she had not discussed the move with Van Drew. Asked by reporters whether she had advice for him, she responded: “Nothing. Zero.”

The 66-year-old Van Drew had been a conservative state senator before he joined Congress, bucking Democrats on issues including gun control and gay marriage. His district has become increasingly conservative, with Trump carrying it narrowly in 2016 after Barack Obama won it in 2008 and 2012.

Van Drew met last week with Trump, who praised the congressman Tuesday on Twitter.

“Congressman Jeff Van Drew is very popular in our great and very united Republican Party,” the president wrote. “It was a tribute to him that he was able to win his heavily Republican district as a Democrat. People like that are not easily replaceable!”

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy held the door open this week to Van Drew becoming a Republican and on Thursday encouraged other Democrats to join him.

“I’ve told him many times he’s more than welcome to join the Republican Party,” McCarthy said. Asked if he’s offered Van Drew assistance in getting a committee assignment or hiring staff, McCarthy said, “I’ll help him with whatever he needs.”

___

Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.

By —

Zeke Miller, Associated Press

By —

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 19 How to watch today’s Democratic debate

  2. Read Dec 19 WATCH: McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

  3. Read Dec 19 Trump’s quip about late lawmaker at rally was ‘cruelty,’ Pelosi says

  4. Read Dec 17 What to expect at the sixth Democratic debate

  5. Read Dec 18 WATCH: House votes to impeach Trump after hours of debate

As House debates impeachment, parties adhere closely to established messaging

Politics Dec 18

The Latest