What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump calls for GOP to ‘fight’ Dems on impeachment

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at the House impeachment inquiry and also criticizing Republicans for not sticking together.

Trump offered the lengthy screed during a Cabinet meeting Monday in which he repeatedly defended his phone call with the Ukrainian president that sparked the impeachment inquiry. And he called out Republicans, too, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, for failing to adequately defend him as the inquiry moves forward.

Trump says while he disagrees with Democrats’ policies, he respects them for sticking together, adding: “They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst.”

Trump told reporters the Democrats only opened the impeachment investigation because they believe it will help them in the 2020 election.

He says: “I think they want to impeach me because it’s the only way they’re going to win.”

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Oct 21 Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on impeachment public opinion, 2020 Iowa poll numbers

  2. Read Oct 21 Your political views can predict how you pronounce certain words

  3. Read Oct 17 ‘He lied.’ Ohio voters struggle after Trump promised jobs

  4. Watch Oct 18 A groundbreaking exhibition finally tells the stories of Native women artists

  5. Read Oct 21 WATCH: Trump calls for GOP to ‘fight’ Dems on impeachment

The Latest