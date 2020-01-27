WATCH: Trump dismisses Bolton book revelations as patently ‘false’

President Donald Trump is dismissing a claim by his former national security adviser that could play a major role in his impeachment trial as patently “false.”

John Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped secure investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump and his legal team have repeatedly rejected that claim.

Trump told reporters Monday as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he has “not seen a manuscript” of Bolton’s book, but that the allegations are untrue.

The revelations in the book have dramatically increased pressure on Republican senators to call Bolton to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial.