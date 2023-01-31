WATCH: Trump pleads the 5th in deposition for New York attorney general’s office

The New York Attorney General’s office released video of a deposition given by Donald Trump last August in its civil fraud investigation against the former president.

Trump opened the deposition clarifying past public statements that he intended not to use his constitutional protection against providing self-incriminating statements, now instead saying “anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool.”

He proceeded to decline answers to all questions, repeating the phrase “same answer,” all while appearing to closely examine documents handed to him by state attorneys.

New York Attorney General Letitia James later sued Trump and the Trump Organization, saying it misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

That lawsuit, which is pending, could lead to civil penalties against the company if the Democratic attorney general prevails. She wants $250 million and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

In the meantime, a judge has appointed an independent monitor to watch the company.