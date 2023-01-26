Trump allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after two-year ban

Amna Nawaz:

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has cleared the way for former President Trump to return to the platforms in the coming weeks.

It comes two years after Trump was suspended following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter also recently reinstated the former president's account, but he hasn't tweeted since the decision.

Joining me now is Sheera Frenkel, who covers Meta and other social media platforms for The New York Times.

Sheera, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

So, the company suspended him two years ago on January 7. They said they're only going to reinstate the account if conditions permit. So, what do we know about the decision to let him back on?