WATCH: Trump says he is ‘the least racist person’ in the world

Responding to criticism over his attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rev. Al Sharpton, Trump told reporters that he was “the least racist person anywhere in the world.”

“African American people love the job I’m doing because I’m working for them. I’m not working for the politicians,” Trump said. The latest Gallup polling shows Trump’s approval rating among African Americans is around 8 percent, and has hovered in the low teens for much of his presidency.

Trump was on his way to Jamestown, Virginia, to speak at the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the Western Hemisphere.

Black legislators planned to boycott the event because of Trump’s recent comments against minority lawmakers.

