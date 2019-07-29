Trump says Cummings lied about conditions in migrant detention facilities. Did he?

Judy Woodruff:

We will get into the politics behind the president's rhetoric later in the program.

But, for now, let's examine the underlying policy the White House says is at issue. As we just heard, the White House says the president's attacks on Cummings were, in part, driven by the congressman's criticism of the administration's immigration policies.

Here is an exchange from a House Oversight hearing on child separation at the border earlier this month. This is Cummings and Kevin McAleenan. He's the acting U.S. secretary of homeland security.