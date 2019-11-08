Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
WATCH: Trump says he may release April call with Ukraine

Politics

President Donald Trump says he’s considering releasing the transcript of an April call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He says if House investigators want to see a summary of the April 21 call, he’s “happy to give it to them.”

That call came three months before the July 25 call that sparked the impeachment inquiry into his efforts to push Zelenskiy to investigate his political rivals.

Trump on Friday also dismissed the significance of the impeachment inquiry testimony that has been released so far as he left the White House for a trip to Georgia.

He says, “No one seems to have any first-hand knowledge” and claims that, “Every one of those people canceled themselves out.”

He’s also criticizing Democrats in the House for planning public hearings, even though the White House pushed for them to happen.

The Associated Press wrote this article. The PBS NewsHour produced the video.

