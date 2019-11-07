What diplomat George Kent said about Rudy Giuliani — and Hunter Biden

Judy Woodruff:

Just how far did the president's personal lawyer go to undermine America's normal diplomatic channels with Ukraine?

That was one of the major focuses last month when impeachment investigators in the U.S. House of Representatives interviewed career State Department official George Kent. The full 355-page transcript of Kent's testimony is public today, the sixth such transcript to be released this week.

And our own Nick Schifrin is here with me now to break it all down.

Nick, so, you have been looking at this all day long. So much to follow.

First of all, who is George Kent, and what did he say of significance?