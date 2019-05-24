WATCH: Trump says he’ll declassify docs on Russia probe origins

WASHINGTON — President Trump says he will declassify documents related to the origins of the investigation into Russia’s links to the campaign.

Trump, leaving the White House on Friday for Japan, told reporters that the investigation was “an attempted coup.”

The president said it could run up to “millions of pages” and said he wanted to declassify FBI and CIA documents, including those that might pertain to contacts overseas in the United Kingdom.

Trump’s comments come a day after he granted Attorney General William Barr new powers to review and potentially release classified information.

The president ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “quickly and fully cooperate” with Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Trump said Barr is “in charge” and “let’s see what he finds.”

Report by The Associated Press.