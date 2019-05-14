Join us on a journey to Antarctica

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump says U.S. isn’t ramping up for military conflict with Iran

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing a report that the U.S. is planning for a military conflict with Iran.

Trump was responding to Tuesday’s report in The New York Times that the White House is reviewing military plans against Iran that could result in sending 120,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East if Iran attacks American forces or steps up work on nuclear weapons.

Trump says it’s “fake news.” He says he would “absolutely” be willing to send troops, but that he’s not planned for that and hopefully won’t have to plan for that.

He says if the U.S. was going to get into a military conflict with Iran, “we’d send a hell of a lot more” troops.

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before traveling to Louisiana.

