WATCH: Pompeo warns Russia against 2020 election interference

World

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has warned the Russian foreign minister against interference in the next American presidential election.

Pompeo said Tuesday at a news conference after three hours of talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that “interference in American elections is unacceptable and if the Russians were engaged in that in 2020 it would put our relationship in an even worse place than it has been.”

Pompeo also said that the United States wants to avoid war with Iran as tensions rise between the two countries.

He said that “we fundamentally don’t seek a war with Iran.”

Pompeo also urged Russia to end its support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela’s political upheaval has been a growing issue in the divide between Washington and Moscow. The United States recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president.

