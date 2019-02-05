WATCH: Trump slams ‘ridiculous partisan investigations’ in State of the Union

WASHINGTON — In his first State of the Union address to a divided Congress, President Donald Trump warned Democrats on Tuesday that “ridiculous partisan investigations” could derail the nation’s economic progress.

Trump peppered his speech with calls for bipartisanship, urging Washington to govern “not as two parties, but as one nation.” But his message clashed with the rancorous atmosphere he has helped cultivate in the nation’s capital, as well as the desire of most Democrats to block his path during his next two years in office.

The president’s remarks previewed how he planned to defend himself as Democrats launch a flurry of investigations into his administration and personal finances.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he declared.

