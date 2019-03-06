What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump talks border security at workforce meeting

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump talked about border security as he meets with CEOs and elected officials to kick off a new workforce advisory board.

Trump — who recently declared a national emergency in an effort to secure funding for a border wall — called illegal border crossings “somewhat of an invasion.” He added: “We want people to come in, but they have to come in through a process.”

The board is co-chaired by White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and includes top business executives, academics and elected officials.

Ivanka Trump said the goal of the group was to increase the number of people in the U.S. workforce.

