WATCH: U.S. and Australian leaders defend new alliance

President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that the new partnership between their two countries and the United Kingdom is in the best interest of global allies.

“Our partnership is in line with all the other democracies in the world and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Biden in a bilateral meeting in between the two countries.

World leaders are converging in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly.

The two leaders were responding to the announcement of a new alliance between the US, Britain and Australia Britain that would deliver Australia at least eight nuclear-powered submarines to replace the 12 conventional diesel-electric models the French were to build.

France responded by recalling its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, and the EU has expressed solidarity with France response.

The president is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday at the White House, and invited the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan — part of a Pacific alliance known as “the Quad” — to Washington on Friday.

In addition to the gathering of Quad leaders, Biden will sit down for one-on-one meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.