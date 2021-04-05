WATCH: U.S. sees opportunity to share more vaccine overseas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is “exploring options” to share more coronavirus vaccine with other countries in the months ahead, and he announced the hiring of a coordinator for global COVID response and health security.

“I know that many countries are asking for the United States to do more, some with growing desperation because of the scope and scale of their COVID emergencies,” Blinken said Monday in Washington.

“We hear you, and I promise we’re moving as fast as possible.”

Blinken said the pandemic won’t truly end “at home until it ends worldwide,” and he said the United States is the country best positioned to bring governments, businesses and international institutions together to end the pandemic.

He introduced Gayle Smith, the coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security, a former administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Blinken said Smith helped lead the U.S. response to the Ebola crisis in 2014, and participated in the global fights against malaria, tuberculosis and HIV Aids.”

Smith said there are currently two main challenges to COVID-19.

“First, to shorten the life span of a borderless pandemic that is destroying lives and livelihoods all over the world, and the second is to ensure that we can prevent, detect and respond to those future global health threats we know are coming,” she said.