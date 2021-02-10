What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

WATCH: Video shows Capitol ‘mob calling for the death of the vice president,’ Plaskett says

Politics

Rioters at the Capitol were targeting former Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to help his boss, former President Donald Trump, subvert the results of the 2020 election.

In video showed Wednesday at Trump’s second impeachment trial, rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” and “Bring out Pence!” as they roamed the halls searching for the former vice president and other lawmakers. Outside, the mob set up a makeshift gallows on the field near the Capitol.

Rioters got as close as 100 feet to Pence. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman helped guide rioters away from where he was hiding.

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said, “You can hear the mob calling for the death of the vice president of the United States.”

