Trump Impeachment Trial

WATCH LIVE: Trump’s second impeachment trial | Day 2

By Justin Stabley

WATCH: Democrats say Capitol mob sought to kill Pelosi

Politics

Democrats said Capitol Police evacuated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the Capitol complex entirely because they feared for her safety on Jan. 6.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

Prosecutors at Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on Wednesday played audio of Pelosi’s barricaded staffers whispering for help and showed images of the mob trying to break down a door into Pelosi’s office.

The 80-year-old Pelosi was a longtime political target of the president, who derisively nicknamed her “Crazy Nancy.”

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said Pelosi was rushed to a secure offsite location because some of the rioters publicly declared their intent to harm or kill Pelosi.

Plaskett said that if the rioters had found Pelosi, they would have killed her. She said, “they did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission.”

Read more of NewsHour’s coverage:

  • The Second Impeachment of Donald Trump

  • Read Trump’s full response to House Democrats’ arguments for impeachment

  • Read Democrats’ full impeachment brief against Trump for second Senate trial

  • With Senate split 50-50, here’s what Democrats can and can’t do
