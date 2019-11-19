Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Jennifer Williams

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Vindman says request to investigate Bidens was in return for Ukraine White House meeting

Politics

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says he heard envoy Gordon Sondland describe “specific investigations” as a requirement for Ukraine’s president to get a coveted White House visit.

Vindman testified publicly on Nov. 19 before a House committee in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Testifying at Tuesday’s impeachment hearing, Vindman said the conversation took place at the White House on July 10.

He says Sondland referred to “specific investigations that Ukrainians would have to deliver in order to get these meetings.” Those desired investigations were into the 2016 U.S. presidential election and also into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Vindman says he told Sondland that the request for investigations was inappropriate and had nothing to do with national security policy.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 19 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  2. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  3. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  4. Read Nov 15 This new ‘battery’ aims to spark a carbon capture revolution

  5. Read Nov 19 Williams will submit a classified memo about call between Pence and Zelensky

The Latest