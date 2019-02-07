WATCH: White House launches economic initiative to help women

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump has launched a White House effort aimed at helping 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years.

The White House on Thursday unveiled the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a governmentwide project led by the senior adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump.

The president called it a “historic step” and signed a national security memorandum to officially launch the effort, framing it as a way to promote stability around the world.

He was joined in the Oval Office by Ivanka Trump, elected officials, Cabinet members, business leaders and women who have benefited from such programs.

