WATCH: White House press secretary says Trump won’t ask nominee to ‘prejudge’ Roe vs. Wade

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s move to appoint a Supreme Court nominee in the coming days, filling the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and chastised Democrats for their opposition.

“Apparently, it is now a high crime and misdemeanor worthy of impeachment for a lawfully elected president of the United States to exercise his constitutional duty,” McEnany said at the White House press briefing. “There is nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being the president in an election year,” she added.

McEnany also said Trump will not base his ultimate choice on a Roe vs. Wade litmus test, insisting the president will not ask his nominee “to prejudge a case.”

At the top of Trump’s mind is picking someone who will be a “textualist and an originalist,” said McEnany. “Someone who looks at the Constitution and interprets it as written.”

Asked if the U.S. accepts the a German military lab’s assessment that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era nerve agent that Britain said was used in 2018 on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England, McEnany said the U.S. “has condemned the poisoning.”

McEnany would not say what the U.S. response would be, stating only that there has been “no one tougher on Russia than this country.”

Russia denies involvement in the case.