Impeachment Trial

January 31, 2020

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

WATCH: Why the Iowa caucuses get to go first

Politics

When it comes to U.S. presidential elections, why do we pay so much attention to Iowa and New Hampshire?

The origin story of the Iowa caucuses is born out of the political upheaval of the late 1960s, while New Hampshire’s place in the race to the White House is pretty straight-forward — it’s mandated by state law. PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins digs into this question in our explainer video. Watch in the video player above.

READ MORE: Presidential caucuses are complicated. Why do some states use them?

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews

