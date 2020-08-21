WATCH: Your questions about the 2020 DNC, answered

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday, capping off an unprecedented four-night virtual convention. What were the biggest moments from the DNC, how did the party and the candidates sell themselves to voters, and where do they go from here?

PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins took viewer questions on Aug. 21 on the DNC and provided a look ahead to the Republican National Convention.

Watch the conversation in the player above.