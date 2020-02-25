Is South Carolina still Joe Biden’s firewall?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Joe Biden was calling South Carolina his firewall for months, except, in the last few days, he stopped using that language. And he stopped using that language because he understands that his lead has narrowed substantially.

Now he's really up against Bernie Sanders, who's made a lot of gains with young voters here. So he's really looking for someone to help him get over the finish line here. Losing South Carolina would be detrimental to his campaign, aides tell me.

So, Jim Clyburn endorsing him tomorrow, which is what we expect to happen, is going to really help him among establishment Democrats, who see Jim Clyburn, a longtime South Carolina Democrat, who they look to and say, if Jim Clyburn is someone who's backing Joe Biden, I want to go with him too.

I was at a state party dinner last night. There was a lot of love in the room for Joe Biden. And Jim Clyburn and Joe Biden spent a long time talking about each other and embraced very long in front of this large crowd of Democratic voters.

So what you're seeing in Jim Clyburn is someone who's trying to help Joe Biden, who is struggling a bit here in South Carolina, even though he's expected to win the state by a narrow margin.