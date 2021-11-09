Where do you fit? Take the Pew Political Party Quiz

Polarization has come to define this era of political discourse in the United States, influencing much more than how people cast votes at the ballot box. Divisive politics are shaping how people perceive and respond to public health crises, like the coronavirus pandemic, and how they interpret threats to national security, such as the Jan. 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol.

To better understand what divides — and unites — Americans today, the Pew Research Center created its Political Typology Quiz. It was developed by surveying more than 10,200 people online in July 2021 through the nationally representative American Trends Panel. The scores indicate where an individual stands on issues ranging from racism and economic inequality to the pandemic and funding for law enforcement. Researchers then analyzed the responses on a scale of political beliefs with “faith-and-flag conservatives” on one end, “the progressive left” on the other, and a number of groups in between.

Where do you land on the political spectrum? Take the quiz below to find out.



