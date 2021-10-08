White House blocks Donald Trump from withholding documents on Jan. 6 attack

President Biden and White House officials on Friday formally blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents from the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack.

The stance, related to the initial set of documents requested by lawmakers, was laid out by White House Counsel Dana Remus, in a letter to the National Archives obtained by PBS NewsHour.

“President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents,” Remus wrote in the letter.

“These are unique and extraordinary circumstances,” Remus said. “Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President’s constitutional responsibilities. The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”

