Who is Brad Raffensperger and why is he important to the Jan. 6 hearings?

Brad Raffensperger is Georgia’s secretary of state and is anticipated to testify on June 21 before the Jan. 6 committee, under a subpoena.

As the top official overseeing for elections in Georgia, Raffensperger was responsible for managing the 2020 election in the state, which Joe Biden won by a thin margin. In the ensuing months, Raffensperger would come under pressure from then-President Donald Trump to change the outcome of the election, including being told to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory.

At the June 16 hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the committee would soon hear testimony from state officials who came under pressure from Trump to help him change the outcome of the 2020 election.

“We will examine all of those threats, and we will examine the Trump team’s determination to transmit materially false electoral slate from multiple states to officials of the executive and legislative branches of our government. We will examine the pressures put on state legislatures to convene to reverse lawful election results,” Cheney said.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Raffensperger received a personal phone call from Trump who claimed he had won Georgia and asked the secretary of state to “find” thousands of votes that would swing victory away from Biden.

“So, what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break,” Trump can be heard saying on a recording that was later released.

Raffensperger told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a Jan. 2021 interview that he took Trump’s word as an effort to “intimidate” him into changing the result of the Georgia election.

“I guess maybe they were just trying to intimidate me and — cajole me into something. It wasn’t gonna happen,” he said.

Trump was reportedly not the only Republican to pressure Raffensperger. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked the secretary of state whether he could “toss” mail-in ballots from counties that had higher than average non-matching signatures.

Raffensperger said he did not have the power to do so. Graham has denied he suggested tossing legal ballots.

