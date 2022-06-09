Key players in the Jan. 6 committee hearings

For the past year, the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, seeking critical information and documents from people witness to, or involved in, the violence that day.

While the committee has kept much of its activity under wraps before its first primetime hearing Thursday, its own actions and decisions by the Department of Justice have provided early signals about some of the people key to what happened that day, and from whom the committee is seeking more information.

READ MORE: The Jan. 6 hearings are starting. Here’s how to watch them

Along with members of law enforcement, the media and social media companies, whose platforms were key to extremists organizing that day, some of the most important witnesses were those in the White House and in Congress, some more visible and well-known than others. Some have already participated in closed-door conversations with the committee; others have been subpoenaed for interviews or records.

Information from those interviews will likely play prominently in the hearings, which will also include a number of new witnesses and deputies or staff for those who have refused to comply. Here’s a guide to some of the key people who may be discussed or testify.

Who is Caroline Edwards and why is she testifying in the Jan. 6 hearing

Role: Capitol police officer present at Jan. 6 riot

Why does the committee want to hear from her? According to a statement issued by the Jan. 6 Committee, Edwards was the first law enforcement officer injured by rioters who attacked the Capitol, leaving her with a brain injury. Though injured, she continued to patrol the Capitol and prevented more rioters from entering the building.

Edwards has made statements in court documents against at least one of the rioters who allegedly attacked her.

“When will we be set free? When will we be set free of the memories and scars of that day? When will I be free and full again? Free of the fear that my brain injury will cause me embarrassment at the best of circumstances, and further injury at the worst,” she wrote in a statement about her trauma after Jan. 6, according to NBC News.

The New York Times reported that Edwards was injured by a rioter who was filmed shortly before the incident by Quested while speaking with members of the Proud Boys.

Cooperated with the committee? Yes

The latest: The Jan. 6 Committee has confirmed that Edwards will be among the witnesses to testify at the first public hearing of the committee.

Who is Nick Quested and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearing

Role: Documentary filmmaker who captured parts of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why does the committee want to hear from him? According to the committee, Quested and his crew were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, during which they “documented the movements around the Capitol that morning, the first moments of violence against U.S. Capitol Police, and the chaos that ensued.”

Quested had been documenting the extremist group the Proud Boys, including their then-leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, and filmed some of their plans before Jan. 6, according to the Associated Press. That includes Tarrio’s meeting with Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, the founder and leader of the extremist group the Oath Keepers, the night before the insurrection.

Tarrio was not in D.C. on the day of the attack, but helped guide activities from afar, the Justice Department said. Tarrio and some of the group’s other leaders were indicted on federal seditious conspiracy charges earlier this week.

Cooperated with the committee? Yes. The AP reports that Quested has been interviewed by the Justice Department and by the committee in closed-door conversations. He’s also turned over footage that is expected to be played at the public hearings.

The latest: The Jan. 6 Committee has confirmed that Quested will be among the witnesses to testify at the first public hearing of the committee.

Peter Navarro

Role: Navarro was an economic adviser to Trump at the time of the attack.

Why does the committee want to hear from him? In December 2020, Navarro produced a report in which he falsely claimed he had enough evidence to prove Trump won the 2020 election. In a letter requesting Navarro’s testimony, the House select committee said he “worked with [Trump adviser] Steve Bannon and others to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress’s certification of, and ultimately change the outcome of, the November 2020 presidential election.”

According to the New York Times, Navarro has said he didn’t advocate for the violence on Jan. 6. Instead, part of the plan would have involved former Vice President Mike Pence rejecting Biden’s electors during that day’s joint session of Congress.

In his book, “In Trump Time,” Navarro says he’d hope to “put certification of the election on ice” to give Congress and state legislatures time to “investigate all of the fraud and election irregularities.” There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Cooperated with the committee: No

The latest: Navarro refused to appear at a March 2 deposition for the House committee and has also refused to produce “documents and information” they’ve requested.

In April, the House voted along near-party lines to hold Navarro in contempt of Congress and recommended criminal charges.

On June 3, Navarro was indicted by the Department of Justice on charges that he had refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation, making a court appearance in which he promised to fight the charges and denied their legitimacy.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Navarro said he was filing a civil suit saying the Jan. 6 committee’s work was unlawful and was intended to have “the Supreme Court address a number of issues that have come with the weaponization of Congress’ investigatory powers” since the Trump administration was in office.

Bannon was also indicted on contempt charges in November.

Steve Bannon

Role: Bannon was an adviser to Trump. While he was not employed by the White House in 2021, he remained a close ally.

Why does the committee want to hear from him? The committee says Bannon was communicating with Trump in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol, encouraging Trump to focus on Jan. 6. It also says Bannon met separately with members of Congress the day before the attack, encouraging them to vote against the certification of election results.

Bannon was among the first officials subpoenaed by the House committee last September. He refused to comply with the request for an interview and documents, claiming his communications with Trump are protected by executive privilege– the right for certain communications between the president and people in the executive branch to remain confidential. In November, the Justice Department indicted Bannon on two federal charges of contempt of Congress. His trial is scheduled for July.

Bannon has claimed he was following the advice of his lawyers in not cooperating with the committee, and did not know he was breaking the law.

Cooperated with the committee: No.

The latest: Bannon’s lawyers have filed their own legal challenge related to Jan. 6, questioning whether the House committee investigating the attack was properly formed under the chamber’s rules.

The week of June 6, Bannon’s lawyers subpoenaed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all of the committee’s members to question them under oath about the creation of the committee, which was initially supposed to have 13 members, according to its founding resolution. Last summer, Pelosi objected to committee members selected by the GOP, saying they would not be able to properly investigate the attack, angering House conservatives. The committee’s final nine members, all selected by Pelosi, includes seven Democrats and two Republicans

Mark Meadows

Role: Meadows was Trump’s chief of staff at the time of the attack.

Why does the committee want to hear from him? As Trump’s chief of staff, Meadows was intimately involved in the former president’s communications and actions in his final months in office, as Trump tried to cast the 2020 elections as fraudulent.

In April, CNN published thousands of text messages between Meadows and various members of congress, lawyers and other Trump allies, before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Some in the runup to the insurrection focused largely on the false conspiracy theory that the election was invalid, and efforts to stop the certification of results. .

On the day of the insurrection, Meadows responded to an earlier text from Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, in which the congressman pushed for Pence to reject electoral votes Jordan thought were unconstitutional. In reply, Meadows said, “I have pushed for this. Not sure it is going to happen[.]”

Others captured pleas from lawmakers and allies for Meadows to encourage the president to do something to stop the violence.

According to news reports, Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson has testified to Congressional investigators that Meadows had been warned prior to Jan. 6 that the pro-Trump demonstrations may turn violent.

Cooperated with the committee: Sometimes.

Members of the committee have said that Meadows sometimes cooperated with their investigation. He provided some documents like text messages and emails, but in December, stopped cooperating.

The latest: The committee recommended the DOJ criminally charge Meadows, but on the same day the department indicted Navarro, it said it would not pursue changes against the former chief of staff.