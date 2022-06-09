Who is Caroline Edwards and why is she testifying on the Jan. 6 hearing?

Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards is one of two witnesses who was called to testify June 9 at the first public hearing of the Jan. 6 Committee.

Edwards was the first law enforcement officer injured by rioters who attacked the Capitol, leaving her with a brain injury, according to a statement issued by the Jan. 6 Committee. Though injured, she continued to patrol the Capitol and prevented more rioters from entering the building.

In an interview with MSNBC, Edwards has said she still remembers the day of Jan. 6.

Edwards has already made official statements on what happened to her on the day, including in court documents filed in the case of one of the Jan. 6 rioters who allegedly attacked her.

“When will we be set free? When will we be set free of the memories and scars of that day? When will I be free and full again?” she wrote in a statement about her trauma after Jan. 6, according to NBC News.

“Free of the fear that my brain injury will cause me embarrassment at the best of circumstances, and further injury at the worst.”

The New York Times reported that Edwards was injured by a rioter who, shortly before, was filmed by documentarian Nick Quested speaking with the Proud Boys, leaders of whom have been hit with several charges related to Jan. 6, including sedition.

