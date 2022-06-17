Who is Ginni Thomas and why is he important to the Jan. 6 hearings?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ginni Thomas to speak before the panel.

Thomas is a conservative activist, attorney and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She took part in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Jan. 6 committee obtained emails between Thomas and John Eastman, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported, citing people “involved in the committee’s investigation.” Eastman advocated that Pence had the authority to send Joe Biden’s electors back to the states and reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Pence rejected the theory, according to information provided by the House committee, but still received pressure from Trump and Eastman to overturn the election.

Thomas emailed Arizona state lawmakers, asking them to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure” and “take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen,” according to reporting by the Washington Post. Biden won Arizona in the 2020 election.

Thomas also messaged with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the election results, according to reporting by the Post and CBS News.

On Thursday, after the House committee’s latest hearing, chairperson Bennie Thompson told reporters that “we have sent Ms. Thomas a letter” inviting her to speak with them.

Thomas told The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, that she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them.”

