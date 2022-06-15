Who is J. Michael Luttig and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge and conservative legal expert who advised former Vice President Mike Pence during his time in office, will testify June 16 before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Luttig played a key role in supporting Pence as the former vice president refused requests from Trump, under the advice of conservative Claremont Institute lawyer John Eastman, to reject the results of the 2020 elections.

According to a memo obtained by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Eastman reportedly told Trump that Pence could simply refuse to certify the electors sent by the states, thus throwing the selection of electoral votes to House of Representative state delegations that were dominated by Republicans who supported Trump.

“The fact is that the Constitution assigns this power to the Vice President as the ultimate arbiter. We should take all of our actions with that in mind,” Eastman wrote in the memo.

“The plan was to overturn the election through the exploitation of what I’ve called the institutions of democracy and the instruments and instrumentalities of our democracy,” Luttig told FRONTLINE in an interview this month.

According to CNN, Pence’s personal lawyer, Richard Cullen, contacted Luttig asking him to provide a legal argument to rebut Eastman, who had once been Luttig’s clerk. Luttig published a tweet thread the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection on whether Pence as vice president had the ability to change the way Electoral College votes were counted. Luttig concluded that Pence did not.

“The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast,” Luttig wrote.

In April, Luttig told CBS News that he would be willing to testify before the Jan. 6 committee.

“If invited by the Congress, I would of course be glad to testify,” Luttig said in the statement.

Earlier this month, Axios reported that Luttig was confirmed to be a witness in the committee’s public hearings.

