Who is Jeffrey Rosen and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen is expected to testify June 23 at the fifth public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee about the pressure President Donald Trump put on him and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Rosen was acting attorney general under Trump during the final days of his presidency, replacing Attorney General William Barr when Barr resigned in December 2020.

After Trump lost the election, he pressured Department of Justice officials, including Rosen, to help him overturn the results. That included telling them, “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen,” according to a Senate Judiciary report.

Another Department of Justice lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, concocted a plan for the department to send letters to states Trump lost, instructing them to appoint an alternate slate of electors who would vote for Trump. Clark outlined the plan to Trump, who threatened to replace Rosen with Clark unless Rosen signed his name to the letters and sent them, according to the report.

Rosen refused to cooperate with the plan, according to the report.

Ultimately, Trump did not fire Rosen and the letters were never sent.

Rosen has testified in closed-door meetings with the committee and also cooperated with the Senate Judiciary investigation. He’s expected to testify June 23 along with his former deputy, Richard Donoghue, and Steven Engel, a former assistant attorney general.

