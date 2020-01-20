Who’s arguing the case against Trump? Meet the House managers

Seven House lawmakers will be front and center this week when they make the Democrats’ case for impeachment in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

The group of House managers appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi includes some familiar faces from last month’s impeachment hearings, as well as a few lesser-known Democrats. The lawmakers have varied backgrounds in prosecution, law enforcement and private-practice litigation, making them fitting candidates to argue the Democrats’ position.

Here’s what you need to know about all the House impeachment managers:

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Schiff will act as the lead House manager in the Senate trial, meaning he will likely take charge of the opening arguments outlining the case against Trump. As chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff was one of the most visible figures in the impeachment inquiry, and has become a top target of Trump’s criticism. Schiff served as a lead manager for the impeachment trials of two federal judges — one who was removed and another who resigned.

Before joining Congress in 2001, Schiff served in the California State Senate. Schiff is a former federal prosecutor who spent six years in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles. In that role, he prosecuted the first FBI official to be indicted and convicted of espionage.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Nadler presided over the Judiciary Committee last month as members debated the evidence against Trump and, ultimately, decided to recommend articles of impeachment for a full House vote. Nadler has also served as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Prior to joining Congress in 1992, Nadler was a New York State assemblyman for 16 years representing parts of the president’s hometown of New York City. Nadler and Trump have a decades-old feud going back to the 1980s, when Nadler opposed a development project Trump planned for Manhattan’s West Side. In 1998, Nadler was a vocal supporter of then-President Bill Clinton during his impeachment investigation.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Lofgren participated in the Clinton impeachment hearings as a member of the House Judiciary Committee. Lofgren also had a front-row seat to former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment proceedings as a Judiciary Committee staffer in the 1970s. Currently, Lofgren is chair of the Committee on House Administration, as well as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

As chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Jeffries is the No. 4 Democrat in the House. He joined Congress in 2013, and is currently a member of the House Judiciary Committee. Before serving in Congress, Jeffries served in the New York State Assembly for six years. He is also a former corporate litigator.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

Demings is one of two Democrats who sits on both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees. She is currently serving her second term in Congress, after working for 27 years in the Orlando Police Department. She became the department’s first female police chief in 2007.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

In September, Crow was one of seven freshman Democratic lawmakers who grabbed headlines by penning a Washington Post op-ed expressing support for an impeachment inquiry into Trump. Crow is an Army veteran who served three tours as a ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan. After his military service, Crow worked as a litigator in Colorado. He joined Congress in 2019, and is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. In contrast to the other House managers, he has not participated in any of the high-profile hearings so far on impeachment.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas

A former judge, Garcia became one of Texas’ first two Latina congresswomen in 2019, and is a member of the House Judiciary Committee. She served in the Texas State Senate from 2013 to 2019. Previously, Garcia worked as the director of the Houston Municipal System and as the Houston city controller. She was later elected to the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.