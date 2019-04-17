What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Wisconsin senator proposes tougher asylum requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson says he is working on legislation to help stem the flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Johnson wants to toughen the initial standard for asylum seekers to “more than a probable chance” they’ll experience violence or persecution in their home countries. Right now, if people can demonstrate “credible fear,” they’re allowed to stay in the U.S. as their cases progress.

The Wisconsin Republican said in an interview that asylum cases must be adjudicated faster and that asylum seekers should be detained while they wait.

Johnson visited this week with migrants in Border Patrol custody on the southwestern border. He says most were seeking a better life. He says while he’s sympathetic to their circumstances, that doesn’t mean they should be granted asylum.

